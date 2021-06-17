Global developments
The US Fed kept rates and asset purchases unchanged as expected. The Fed increased the IOER i.e. the Interest on Excess Reserves by 5bps to 0.15% and that has pushed up short-term rates (2y yield is up 4bps to 0.20%), causing the Dollar to strengthen across the board. This has dampened overall risk sentiment as well, despite Dovish comments from Powell in the press conference. Powell said that the Fed would signal well in advance before it announces the decision to taper asset purchases. The Fed acknowledged pick up in economic activity and progress on the employment front. It revised growth and inflation projections higher. Dot plot indicated that more Fed members felt that the first hike would happen sooner than they had previously thought. US real rates have hardened, Dollar is stronger, equities are weak post the Fed policy.
Equities
The Nifty saw some profit booking yesterday ahead of a key risk event. The S&P500 ended with a cut of 0.5%. Asian equities are also trading in the red. 15550-15600 is the first major support for Nifty.
Bonds
Sell-off in rates continued for the second straight session after 1y T-bill cut-off came in 10bps higher compared to last time at 3.85%. Money market yields are inching higher and that is getting transmitted further along the curve. 3y and 5y OIS rose 7bps to 4.64% and 5.24% respectively. Bonds yields Bond yields have risen 8-10bps across maturities over the past two sessions. The focus will be on how aggressively the RBI buys bonds in GSAP today. The RBI is to buy Rs. 30000crs of Gsecs and Rs 10000crs of SDLs.
USD/INR
Asian currencies are weaker by anywhere between 0.5% to 1% against the US Dollar.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 73.80-74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
