Happy Thanksgiving to any of our US followers! I have some holiday-related stats to quiz you on to get the episode started this week.
Then from a market perspective, I cover what information we learned from the latest FOMC minutes, why the UK is set to be one of the worst performers in the G20 over the next two years, and what caused volatility in the oil market this week.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0400 on Black Friday
EUR/USD briefly dropped below 1.0400 during the European trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its losses. The trading action remains subdued on Black Friday and the pair remains on track to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD gains traction, trades above 1.2100
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2080 but didn't have a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure. As trading conditions thin out on Black Friday, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength despite the cautious market mood and allows the pair to hold above 1.2100.
Gold retreats to $1,750 area as US yields edge higher
Gold price turned south and dropped to the $1,750 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day slightly above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.