FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials see ‘significant upside risks to inflation that may require more tightening’. The US 2-year yield remained little changed at around the 5% mark, while the 10-year flirts with the 4.30% level, approaching last October’s peak, raising questions among investors on whether levels above 4% are a good entre point in the US 10-year papers, or could it go higher? The US dollar extends gains, as the S&P500 and Nasdaq’s losses deepen.
In Europe, the latest data released yesterday showed that growth and industrial production slowed, but slowed less than expected, while employment deteriorated less than expected – giving the European Central Bank (ECB) a good reason to continue its fight against inflation. But on a microscopic level, news were less encouraging. The EURUSD remains offered below the 100-DMA yesterday, and the bears eye 1.0790, the 200-DMA.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0900 amid dour mood
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.0900 in the early European trading hours this Thursday. The US Dollar maintains a buoyant tone amid a cautious market mood and renewed hawkish Fed expectations. Traders await the mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.2750, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading cautiously, pressured by sustained US Dollar buying. Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 and a weaker risk tone underpin the safe-haven Greenback. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE to limit losses for the Pound Sterling.
Gold consolidates near $1,900, recovering from five-month lows
Gold price recovered its losses registered on Wednesday, currently trying to hold the ground near the $1,900 per troy ounce during the early trading hours in the European session on Thursday.
Cardano price nearing June lows could extend the losses for more than 3.8 million investors
Cardano price is inching closer to a crucial support level, losing which would mark significant losses for the investors. The biggest impact of this would be felt by the very investors that are currently reluctant to make a move on the chain.
‘Significant upside risks to inflation’
FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials see ‘significant upside risks to inflation that may require more tightening’.