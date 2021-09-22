Global developments
Evergrande said it has reached an agreement with Yuan bondholders regarding the coupon payment due day after tomorrow. The PBoC stepped up liquidity injection, adding 120bn Yuan into the banking system i.e. 90bn more than rolling over 30bn maturing today.
The House has passed the bill to fund the government. The bill suspends US debt ceiling until end of 2022. The major hurdle would however be in the Senate where the Democrats have a very fine majority (only by way of tie-breaker vote).
Risk sentiment has stabilized as a result, commodity currencies have bounced back. US real rates have firmed up at the shorter end ahead of the Fed policy today. Euro continues to remain under pressure. 1.1760 in the Euro and 1.3710 on the Pound are important resistances. Break above these levels could reverse the current down trend.
We expect the Fed to set the stage for trimming of asset purchases in November. The communication is likely to be dovish though. The Fed would try and de-link tapering and rate hikes. The median dot plot last time indicated 2 hikes in,2023 and none in 2022. It will be interesting to see if the dot plot indicates any hikes in 2022 this time. A dovish taper announcement is mostly priced in and should not cause a run-away up move in the Dollar.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic Equities recovered phenomenally during the session yesterday. Nifty ended 1% higher at 17562. SGX is indicating a flat open for Nifty. US equities ended flat overnight. Shanghai Composite is down 0.5%. HangSeng is shut for a holiday.
Bonds
Domestic bonds continued to rally yesterday post the 15000crs GSAP twist by RBI the day before. Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 3bps lower at 6.12%. 10y SDL cutoffs came in the 6.76-6.79% range. Corporate bond spreads too have compressed a lot. We expect the bonds to trade sideways today ahead of the Fed policy.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a narrow 73.57-73.69 range yesterday. We may see another quiet day of trading ahead of the Fed policy. 1y forward yield ended flat at 4.41% and 3m Atmf vols too ended almost unchanged at 4.65%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.10. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
