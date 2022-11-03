Jerome Powell abated the latest risk rally yesterday, saying that the rate hikes will slow down, but the levels will go higher. Equities sold off, the yields jumped, the dollar gained, and hopes of seeing the end of the market turmoil got completely dashed.

The US 2-year yield soared to 4.90%. The Dow Jones lost more than 1.50%, the S&P500 dived 2.50% and Nasdaq fell more than 3%.

In the FX, the prospect of higher terminal rate from the Fed boosted the USD appetite. The dollar index gained yesterday, as the EURUSD slipped again below its 50-DMA, Cable slipped below 1.14, the dollar-franc is back above parity, the dollar-yen is set for another advance to 150 on the back of the diverging rate prospects between the Fed that is now set to increase rates slower, but higher, and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), set to do nothing, for now.

Gold is also under the pressure of a stronger US dollar and the higher US yields. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is surprisingly resilient to the broad risk selloff.

The barrel of American crude rose to $90, as the latest EIA data showed that the US crude inventories fell by more than 3-million-barrel last week, much faster than a 200’000 barrel decline expected by analysts.

Today, the Bank of England (BoE) is also expected to raise rates by 75bp today, but that expectation is down from around 100-150bp hike expected when Liz Truss was busy shaking the financial markets with her crazy mini budget. The BoE should no longer act twice as aggressively to compensate for the actions of an irresponsible government, but it still must fight the rising inflation in Britain.