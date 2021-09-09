Global developments
Slight risk-off tone continues across assets as investors are wary of deceleration in growth and also apprehensive about how long easy monetary conditions will prevail. Central banks are in a dilemma regarding whether to remove accommodation given that ongoing business disruptions are due to supply chain issues which monetary policy can do little to address. On the other hand keeping policy accommodative for longer may fuel asset price bubbles and create systemic risks.
The ECB policy decision today would also be viewed through this lens. With inflation running at close to decade highs and vaccinations progressing at a healthy pace, the ECB may slow down asset purchases to EUR 60bn a month in Oct-Dec quarter from around EUR 80bn currently. However, we expect the tone of the policy to be dovish. Markets focus will be on how ECB adjusts PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program) purchases and how asset purchases will continue beyond March when PEPP is set to expire. The Euro is likely to continue trading the 1.1660-1.1980 range. We believe the risk is that of a dovish surprise from today's ECB.
US yields are 2-3bps lower across the curve. The dollar is stronger overall, especially against commodity currencies.
Data yesterday showed US job openings are at a record high (10.9m job openings). We may see low-skill jobs being added over next couple of months as unemployment benefits have now ended. This would bring back lot of people back to the labor force. US weekly jobless claims due today.
Domestic developments
A Morgan Stanley report suggests that India could get includes in the Global Bond Index early next year which could result in inflows to the extent of USD 40bn.
Equities
Dow, S&P ended with modest cuts while Nasdaq fell 0.6% overnight. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias.
Bonds
Money market rates continue to remain under pressure with 3m T-bill cut-off coming in at 3.29% and 1y at 3.56%. The cut-off for the 7 day VRRR came in at 3.38%. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.19%. 3y and 5y OIS ended a couple of basis points higher at 4.65% and 5.14% respectively. The focus will be on the Rs 31000crs Gsec auction today. Domestic bonds may trade with a positive bias today.
USD/INR
Upside momentum in USD/INR continued for the second straight day yesterday. USD/INR ended the session at 73.60 after printing a high of 73.70.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover between 73.00 - 73.10. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
