It's been another turbulent week in financial markets and there's still time for another wave of volatility in the final hours of trade.

It's not just inflation that's running red hot right now, with Mediterranean weather forecasts here in the UK giving everyone another reason to look forward to the weekend. Naturally, I'm fully expecting a chorus of complaints about it being too hot after it previously being too mild, which feels strangely familiar at this point.

The US inflation report on Wednesday is still having ripple effects in the markets, although two Fed policymakers did successfully pour cold water on the idea that a 100 basis point hike is likely, claiming 75 is still preferred at the moment. Of course, that is data-dependent so both James Bullard and Christopher Waller could be swayed in the interim.

It promises to be a tense couple of weeks then and without the luxury of regular Fed commentary as the blackout period begins this weekend. We'll hear from Bullard again today shortly after the release of retail sales and empire state manufacturing data. The consumer is critically important to the US economy, especially now with cracks appearing elsewhere like the housing market.

Spending has remained firm even as sentiment readings have plunged over the last 12 months, a sign that households remain healthy as a result of increased savings over the last couple of years. But how long can that continue to support consumer activity in the face of widespread price increases? The UoM consumer sentiment survey suggests it won't as it's expected to dip below 50 in July for the first time ever.

Inflation expectations will naturally be eyed for signs of softening after dipping slightly early in the summer. The Fed will be paying particularly close attention to these kinds of data points as they could provide insight into inflation expectations becoming ingrained or ideally not, which could allow for a smoother return to target over the medium term.

Oil recovers amid soothing Fed words

Oil prices are edging higher again after falling around 20% over the last month in response to increasing recession fears. Inflation data on Wednesday didn't help matters, with the market pricing in a strong possibility that the Fed moves up a gear and hikes 1% this month.

That saw crude prices slip further but the soothing words of Bullard and Waller reassured everyone that 75 basis points remains the base case. Phew, just another 75 or two. Brent has moved back above $100 a barrel on those comforting words but promises to remain choppy amid a tight market and ongoing recession concerns.

A break of $1,700 would be a psychological blow

Gold has survived another assault on $1,700 today after briefly dipping below on Thursday. A stronger dollar and higher yields are wreaking havoc on the yellow metal, even in this risk-averse environment. The battle raging between inflation/interest rates and recession is creating quite the tug-of-war at times and we may see that increase in the coming weeks, with the economy seemingly viewed as teetering on the edge amid current rate projections. A move below $1,700 would be a psychological blow but $1,680 could be more significant.

Should there be more optimism around Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is enjoying some reprieve, so much so that it's back above $20,000 after showing strong resilience in the middle of the week during the latest bout of risk-aversion. That should provide comfort, even confidence, that bitcoin can recover from here. But it doesn't. The near-term outlook is still a concern given the broader risk environment and reports of bankruptcies etc in the industry. If anything, the latter could be a bigger concern if it does eventually break lower. Time will tell.