The amount of money placed by investors at a significant central bank facility has reached an all-time high. Policymakers increased the counterparty limit and signalled that asset purchase tapering was imminent.

According to Disclose.tv on Twitter, the Fed's reverse repo usage reached $1.365 trillion yesterday. The amount was placed at the Federal Reserve's overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility by 77 participants. According to New York Fed data, this surpassed the previous record volume of $1.28 trillion set last week.

Why the Demand is So High

Demand has increased since the Fed raised the facility's offering rate to 0.05% from 0% last month. The reason for this was the continuing flood of cash into the US dollar funding markets. It is partly due to central-bank asset purchases and withdrawals from the Treasury's cash account, pushing reserves into the system.

After the rate hike, the first ON RRP operation attracted $755 billion in bids, indicating an early sign of increased uptake. It was a nearly $250 billion increase from the previous day. In addition, 68 counterparties took part. It represented a significant increase from the average of 42 participants in May and June.

This rate hike is likely to have come as a relief to MMFs concerned about the possibility of offering negative yields.

As a result, liquidity in the funding markets has increased. It's essential as the Treasury works to reduce its cash balance to $450 billion before the debt ceiling at the end of the month. As a result, the government has been forced to make additional cuts to its bill supply. Additionally, the Fed's RRP facility is being expanded, exacerbating the supply-demand imbalance.

Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar had predicted that ON RRP usage would reach $1.3 trillion by September. He was right to think so.

The Demand May Keep Rising

Rates on Treasury securities remained near zero since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. They then explored the possibility of going negative in March 2021. These low rates, combined with a corresponding decrease in the supply of short-term Treasury bills, may have additional explanatory power in explaining the rapid uptake of the ON RRP facility. The growing uptake did not correspond to a simple one-to-one increase in MMF assets under management. Instead, it appears that MMFs are also shifting funds from Treasuries to the ON RRP facility.

Analysts believe demand for the Fed's reverse repo facility will continue to rise as reserves remain high. According to Scott Skyrm, executive vice president of fixed income and repo at Curvature Securities, program usage could exceed $2 trillion by the end of the year.

The program is working, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who stated earlier this month. Its goal is to help set a floor for short-term interest rates. Simultaneously, ensuring that rates remain within the Fed's target range.