Key takeaways
- As expected, the Fed delivered a 50bp rate hike, the first one of its kind since May 2000, taking the Fed funds target range to 0.75-1.00%.
- Also as expected, Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed will hike by 50bp at the "next couple of meetings". Powell supported risk sentiment by saying that the Fed is not "actively considering" a larger 75bp rate hike although he did not rule it out.
- The Federal Reserve announced QT will start in June and that the cap will increase to a total of USD95bn over three months (starting by USD47.5bn/month)
- We keep our Fed call unchanged still expecting 50bp rate hikes in June and July and 25bp in September, November, December, January 2023 and March 2023. We still see risks skewed towards more aggressive tightening (75bp or more meetings with 50bp).
- FX: We focus on the fact that FOMC is highly motivated to curb inflation pressures and see downside risks to our EUR/USD forecast of 1.05 in 12M (page 2).
- FI: Only short-term relief for bonds and only a matter of time before 10Y UST moves decisively above 3.0% - 3.5% could potentially be in sight in 3-6M (page 3).
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.