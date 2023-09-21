No surprise to see the market reaction in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Fed decision. We had warned the balance of risk was tilted this way in our special report and indeed this is how things have played out.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2300, focus on BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is consolidating losses in early Europe on Thursday, trading near a five-month low at 1.2304 set on Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the Fed's hawkish stance and increased odds of a BoE rate hike pause, following a surprise fall in UK inflation.
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0650 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading close to weekly lows below 1.0650 in the early European morning on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surges to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold downside appears limited, focus shifts to BoE and US data
Gold price is trading at the lowest level in three days near $1,925 early Thursday, challenging critical confluence support amid an unabated US Dollar demand and surging US Treasury bond yields, courtesy of a hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate pause on Wednesday.
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Sol shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the ETH killer break out from a descending parallel channel. The daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism.
UK Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoE hike hangs in the balance as inflation cools
The UK central bank is on track for another 25 bps hike on Thursday, lifting interest rate to 5.50%. The BoE could signal the end of its tightening cycle as economic woes mount.