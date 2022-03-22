Market movers today

No key data releases today.

All eyes remain on news emerging from the war in Ukraine and whether the two sides can make any progress in the peace talks. Russia has stepped up aggression and shelled a mall in the outskirts of Kyiv yesterday. It is also uncertain what might follow after Mariupol, the city connecting Donbas region and Crimea, rejected the Russian proposal to surrender in return for Russian promises for food and medicine supplies to the city and an evacuation pathway for civilians.

The 60 second overview

Fed: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday said that Fed is prepared to raise interest rates by 50bp at its next meeting, i.e. double the usual 25bp increments. The market reacted swiftly and now price about a 43bp rate increase at the May meeting or and 86% change of a 50bp hike. Powell's comments echoed comments from fellow Governor Christopher Waller on Friday.

Oil: Brent rose to USD119/bbl overnight as market conditions continue to tighten and as Saudi Arabia raised concerns about the potential impact on its production capability amid rebel Houthi attacks.

China: Chinese government is prepared to step up economic support and shore up ailing capital markets Chinese media reported after a meeting in the State Council Monday night.

Equities: Rising yields and the Ukraine war dominated sentiment on Monday. Equities were slightly lower, with defensives and value outperforming cyclicals and growth. Yet, given the sharp pick-up in yields, the growth underperformance was not as significant as one might intuitively think: Tech underperformed banks by one percentage point. The attack on a Ukrainian steel plant sent industrial metals (especially steel stocks) sharply higher. Similarly, energy and defence stocks outperformed. S&P500 closed unchanged, Nasdaq -0.4%, Dow -0.6% and Russell 2000 -1%. US futures continue to drift lower this morning.

FI: A big sell-off in global bond yields on the back of the comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell that the Federal Reserve is ready to tighten more aggressively if needed to bring inflation down. These comments as well as earlier comments from Fed's Bostic regarding the balance sheet reduction sent US Treasuries yields higher, where 10Y yields rose 15bp and the US curve flattened. The uncertainty regarding the economic outlook due to the war in Ukraine has very limited impact on the communication from the Federal Reserve.

FX: Fed is committed to being hawkish and this will likely support broad USD. We see EUR/USD at 1.05 in 12M. EUR/SEK has seemingly found a floor around 10.40, at least temporarily.

Credit: Yesterday's CDS movement was affected by the roll of the index. This led iTraxx Xover to close in 374 (35bp wider than Friday's close) and Main in 79.5bp (9bp wider than the close on Friday). The old series widened more modestly (7bp and 1.5bp, respectively). Hence, the vast majority of the CDS widening was caused by the roll and not 'actual' widening. Despite the soft sentiment in CDS indices, cash bonds did well, with HY bonds tightening 11bp and IG 1bp.