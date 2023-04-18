This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6750 after China Q1 GDP beats with 4.5%
AUD/USD is extending gains toward 0.6750 after the Chinese annualized GDP beat estimates with 4.5% in Q1. The Aussie remains underpinned by the less dovish RBA Minutes and a minor pullback in the US Dolllar.
EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed
EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0940 while licking its wounds amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair prints the first daily gains in three by recovering from the lowest levels in a week.
Gold bears prowl near psychological $2,000 level
Gold price remains in the key support area in Asia with the bulls probing the bearish commitments at the psychological $2,000/oz level. XAU/USD has moved up from a low of $1,993.41 to score a high of $1,999.41 so far.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide, catching late bulls off-guard.
Fed rate hike odds shoot back up
We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention. But currencies and rates have definitely taken notice, with the US Dollar back on the bid and odds for a Fed hike in May shooting up.