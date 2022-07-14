The next FOMC meeting is two weeks away on July 27. It's unusual for odds to change this close to a meeting, but for the second consecutive meeting, they just did.
Chart courtesy of CME Fedwatch, annotations by Mish.
July rate hike synopsis
Yesterday, the market penciled in a three-quarter point hike. Today, the market expectation is for a full point hike.
The WSJ notes that would be the largest hike since the Fed started directly using overnight interest rates to conduct monetary policy in the early 1990s.
“Everything is in play,” Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told reporters in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday after US consumer prices rose a faster-than-forecast 9.1% in the year through June. Asked if that included raising rates by a full percentage point, he replied, “it would mean everything."
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, speaking Wednesday evening in an interview on Bloomberg Television: “What I take from the report, and it was uniformly bad -- there was no good news in that report at all -- is that inflation remains at an unacceptably high level,” she said. “We at the Fed have to be very deliberate and intentional about continuing on this path of raising our interest rate until we get and see convincing evidence that inflation has turned a corner.”
Word of the day is hot
Today, the BLS reported the CPI rose 1.3 percent in June. Year-over-year prices rose 9.1 percent, a new four-decades high.
Both were well above what economists expected. And economists did not expect anything good.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY leaps towards 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is heading towards 139.00, looking to refresh a 23-year high in early Europe. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price slips below $1,730 as odds of a surprise 100 bps rate hike by the Fed soar
Gold Price (XAUUSD) has recaptured its day’s low after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of $1,730.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is declining gradually after printing a high of $1,745.43 on Wednesday.
Two reasons why Shiba Inu’s SHIB price could crash lower
Shiba Inu price has been sitting on a minShiba Inu price has been sitting on a mine that could blow up in the bulls’ face if they trigger a premature rally. Investors need to be patient when trading SHIB as it could result in a whipsaw.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!