Financial markets kicked off the week on a weak note, but not because of the Wagner’s mini, failed, or fake coup over the weekend, but because of the diminishing rate cut bets for the Federal Reserve (Fed) for this year - and the beginning of next year.
But the US 2-year yield slumped below a two-month rising trend this morning, as the 10-year yield remains paralyzed a touch below the 3.75% level. The dollar index hardly challenges the 50-100-DMA area, and the stock markets are down, with the S&P500 steadily giving back gains, while MAMAA stocks are seen most vulnerable to a further downside correction due to the recent AI-led rally. Small caps, on the other hand, were better bid this Monday, as a sign of a portfolio rebalancing effect before the quarter ends.
The softer US dollar maintains the EURUSD above the 50-DMA, near 1.0875.
Today, US durable goods orders and house prices will be under close watch while Canada will release the latest set of CPI data.
The barrel of US crude remains steady at around the $70pb level, bulls don’t want to join in given the hawkish central bank stances and rising recession odds, while bears are not willing to push hard, as the geopolitical uncertainties maintain a high level of upside risks.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 on Lagarde, more ECB-speak, US data eyed
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.0950 following ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish rhetoric at the ECB Forum. The pair is on the front foot, as the US Dollar struggles amid a risk-on market mood. More ECB-speak and US data are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2750 on upbeat mood
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2750, showing some resilience in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair is underpinned by the upbeat market mood and a broadly subdued US Dollar performance. All eyes are now on US Durable Goods and housing data.
Gold prepares for a rally above $1,930 as USD Index drops ahead of US Durables
Gold price is demonstrating signs of volatility contraction below $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is looking to deliver gains as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has come under pressure due to the risk-appetite theme.
BTC flatlines while altcoin bulls rethink their strategy
Bitcoin price continues to resist falling under bears control as it hovers around the $30,000 psychological level. While the initial run-up in BTC benefitted altcoins like ETH and XRP, the current state of struggle for BTC has caused many altcoins to remain flat.
Inflation remains the market’s priority
Events in Russia have had little discernible impact on the FX market so far. Instead, the hot topic of high inflation and what policymakers are prepared to do about it remains the market's priority. This will be at the top of the agenda at this week's ECB's annual symposium in Sintra.