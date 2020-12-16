Fed Quick Analysis: Markets want money, not honey, further dollar gains on the cards

- The Federal Reserve left its rates and bond-buying unchanged in its last decision of 2020.
- Commitments to keep rates low and taper only when vague conditions are met are unlikely to convince markets.
- The upgrade of economic forecasts is a double-edged sword for markets.
Fiscal, monetary – markets will take any type of money from in any form and will complain when it does not happen. The Federal Reserve has left its interest rate and bond-buying schemes unchanged, contrary to some that expected at least a change in QE toward longer-maturing bonds.
With no new dollar printing nor a twist in its style, stocks have turned south and the dollar is gaining ground – and these trends will likely continue.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues offered only guidance on several fronts. Regarding interest rates, the bank signaled it would leave them at zero through 2023 – three years with no rate hikes. It used its quarterly projections for that , and there is little surprise there.
The second pledge is a novelty and leaves large room for interpretation. The Fed will continue purchasing Treasuries until "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals" – the statement makes sense in theory, but what does it mean in practice? While the bank has flexibility in expanding its current buying of $80 billion per month in Treasuries in $40 billion in Mortgage Based Securities, it seems reluctant do to so.
In trying to analyze "substantial progress," perhaps the projections should point to when the Fed stops fueling markets. The upgraded its growth outlook and downgraded its unemployment one. While these are in line with recent developments – and also in light of the vaccine hope – they imply that reaching that elusive "substantial progress" may come sooner than later.
Source: Federal Reserve
All in all, this is not the "money tree" markets were waiting for and therefore, there is more from for stocks to slide from their highs and for traders to take profit on dollar shorts.
