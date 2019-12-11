Fed Quick Analysis: Four changes that shift market-moving power to Trump's tariff decision

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and signaled no changes in 2020.

Markets rightfully ignore hints of hikes in 2021 and 2022.

Four minor changes leave the stage to President Donald Trump's tariffs decisions.

Is the Federal Reserve hiding in the closet? Or perhaps under the carpet? After three dramatic rate cuts that included confusing hints, dissents, and uncertainty, the world's most powerful central bank seems to want a quiet holiday season.

The Fed made only subtle changes to the statement. Here are four notable ones, that support the message of no change:

1) The dot plot shows no changes in 2020, hikes afterward. The Fed's dot-plot has demonstrated that no less than 13 out of 17 members see no changes next year. That is a sign of stability. Afterward, the median stands at one hike in 2021 and another in 2022. However, investors have ignored it as it is still too far in the future.

2) The appropriate stance of monetary policy: The bank now says the current position is appropriate instead of saying it will "act as appropriate." This change is unsurprising, and it goes hand in hand with signaling a pause.

3) No uncertainties: Another change in the statement is the omission of the wording about "uncertainties to the outlook." While it may be perceived as hawkish, it is another sign that the Fed intends to hold its borrowing costs unchanged.

4) No dissents: Esther George, President of the Kansas branch of the Federal Reserve, and Eric Rosengren, her peer from Boston, had previously voted against cutting rates. They have now aligned with the majority. The vote shows that members of the Federal Open Markets Committee have converged to a uniform view.

All in all, the changes are minor,

Trump holds the key

The US dollar initially advanced, and then dropped, but the moves have been muted. The next market now entirely depends on President Donald Trump.

According to reports, the occupant of the White House has yet to decide if to slap tariffs on China on December 15 – this Sunday. The world's largest economies have been reporting progress in trade talks – but markets want to see a deal, even a "Phase One" accord.

If Trump opts for delaying the levies or even strikes a deal, the greenback may rise against the safe-haven yen but drop against other currencies, especially commodity ones.

And if the self-proclaimed "tariff man" hits Beijing with additional tariffs – leading to retaliation against Washington – stocks may tumble down, and the dollar may rise, but not against the yen.

It seems that Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and his colleagues preferred to move out of the spotlight.