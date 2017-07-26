Fed preview: Dollar at mercy of comments on inflation, bearish reversal on gold

The dollar Index fell to 93.64 this week; its lowest level since mid June 2016. The USD bulls have been pounded into submission this year by a combination Trump trade fade, US political uncertainty and falling inflation expectations.

USD: It’s all about inflation differential

As discussed in the weekend post, the fate of the US dollar is tied to the US inflation expectations. The Fed may sound upbeat on inflation despite the cool down in its preferred measure of inflation - core PCE. However, the question is will the markets believe in anything that the Fed says?

Key things to watch out for-

Comment on stock market valuation & financial conditions - Fed has expressed surprise that the financial conditions have continued to ease despite back-to-back rate hikes at quarterly meetings. It also finds stocks overvalued. A more strong worded commentary on easing financial conditions and valuations could be seen today.

Inflation: Fed may downplay the drop in price pressures. Markets are unlikely to believe what the Fed says. The yield curve may not steepen unless Fed talks about balance sheet normalization in September.

Balance sheet reduction: With stock markets at record highs, there is little reason for the Fed to not proceed with balance sheet normalization. The central bank may drop a hint today that reducing asset purchases could begin as early as September.

Interest rates: No changes are expected here. Fed will reiterate that interest rates are set to rise at a gradual pace. I believe the Fed is on autopilot - aims to normalize policy as quickly as possible and be ready for the next round of the recession.

The dollar index is-

Extremely oversold as per the 14-day RSI

Weekly RSI is oversold as well

We have a bullish price RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart

Thus, a corrective rally in the Dollar Index could be seen if-

Fed downplays recent slowdown in inflation

Talks about the September balance sheet runoff

Will the corrective rally sustain?

It all depends on how the 10-year breakeven inflation rate responds. The corrective rally would hold ground if the inflation expectations rise (leading to a steeper yield curve). A sharp rise in the dollar index looks likely only in case of a major stock market sell-off, given the EUR has been treated as a growth currency this year.

Dollar Index Technicals

4-hour chart - Bullish price RSI divergence

Daily chart - Oversold RSI

The bullish price RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart, when viewed in light of the extremely oversold 14-day RSI indicates the sell-off from the January high of 103.82 has run out of steam.

On the daily chart, we have a bullish hammer candle.

Hence, the index could test 94.60 (falling trend line resistance on the 4-hour chart). The 4-hr 50-MA is still sloping downwards, so a break above the trend line should be viewed with caution.

On the downside, only a daily close below 93.64 would revive the big sell-off of the Jan 3 high.

Gold - Bearish reversal

Resistance

$1248 (100-DMA) - $1250 (50-DMA+ 50% Fib R of Jun 6 high - July 7 low)

$1258.79 (July 24 high)

$1261.53 (61.8% Fib R of Jun 6 high - July 7 low)

Support

$1239.84 (38.2% Fib R of Jun 6 high - July 7 low)

$1237 (rising trend line support on 4-hour) - $1235.10 (July 20 low on 1-hr chart)

$1226.42 (23.6% Fib R of Jun 6 high - July 7 low)

4-hour chart

Daily chart