US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 102.820.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 108.00.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 24 ticks and trading at 139.13.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 92 ticks Lower and trading at 4270.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1899.20. Gold is 304 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Prelim Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/04/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/04/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow advanced 932 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well it has come to pass. Another FOMC Day and as predicted the Federal Reserve raised the Overnight Rate by 50 basis points or one half of one percent to a total of 75 points or .75%. Not only that but Fed Chair Powell has suggested that the Federal Reserve will hike by another 50 basis points in subsequent meetings, so we may have a number of consecutive rate hikes at 50 basis points for each meeting. The markets advanced as the Dow gained 932 points and the other indices advanced as well. You would think that the opposite might be the case but no. This same thing happened at the last meeting when they hiked by 25 basis points. Will that continue today? Only time will tell.