Outlook: We get January existing home sales today, likely a non-event. More interesting could be comments from a bevy of Fed govs, including Waller, Evans and Brainard. The FT is only the most prominent source pointing out that Fed chief Powell has to build policy consensus between extreme hawks (Bullard) and extreme doves (Kashkari), and time is growing short. This is not really any worse than other pivot times except perhaps that this time, the world was flooded with $9 trillion of free money and the Fed has to claw it back without triggering a crash. Then in addition, there’s Russia and whatever instability its next actions may drive.
Can you put weights on Fed indecisiveness, the persistence of inflation, and probability of Russian invasion, and come up with a dollar forecast? That’s what we are supposed to be doing today, and ahead of a US holiday on Monday, to boot. So far the evidence from prices and their relative immobility is that the Fed will be weak (one hike in March and 25 bp, ET deferred), and that is probability the biggest factor of the lot. Nobody has a credible and agreed-upon forecast of inflation, and the Fed has concerns other than inflation when making decisions, anyway. As for Russia, some seem to think that the plan for talks later next week means Russia will hold its fire until then. This is a naïve viewpoint but never mind.
In reality, of far more lasting importance is Canada depriving protesters of their electronic access to their bank accounts (and cancelling their truck insurance), plus whatever actions are taken today to arrest and tow. Canada is using emergency powers designed for terrorists and Biden is egging Trudeau on. This speaks of a sizeable anti-government movement on the right that is far bigger, more powerful and better-armed than the lefty Occupy Wall Street movement of 20 years ago.
Because the Fed is seen as weak and indecisive, the ruling sentiment is anti-dollar. But watch out for those sneaky Russians.
