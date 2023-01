The Fed pivot trade got another boost on Thursday, this after US CPI declined further in December. Traders are now fully embracing a 2023 Fed policy turnaround despite still higher core services inflation reads and strong employment numbers.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.