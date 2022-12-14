Stocks were given a shot in the arm by yesterday’s cooler-than-expected US CPI data. However, greater appetite for risk assets would still need to be validated by a Federal Reserve that’s more open to easing up on its aggressive battle against inflation.
The FOMC is expected to downshift to a 50-basis point hike today amid signs that inflation is moderating, while noting the lag in monetary policy actions’ impact on the real economy. Surer signals about the Fed’s eventual pivot are likely to spur further gains in risk assets, potentially sending the S&P 500 on a ‘Santa rally’ and into a fresh bull market.
However, markets have been culpable of hearing only what they want to hear, fixating on the Fed’s eventual pivot rather than Chair Powell’s reluctance to prematurely end the central bank’s rate hike campaign. If markets are forced to reconcile with the Fed’s hawkish intentions, either by way of a higher median rate in the FOMC dot plot or a more aggressive tone adopted by Chair Powell, that may prompt the unwinding of stocks’ recent gains, while bolstering the US dollar.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 1.0600 as USD steadies ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating recent gains above 1.0600 in early European trading hours. The pair finds support amid a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the US Treasury bond yields resume decline ahead of the critical Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2350 after UK CPI data, Fed eyed
GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow range above 1.2350 on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October. Market participants stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold awaits US Federal Reserve for the next big move
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 mark on Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) licks its wounds amid a sense of calm across the board, in anticipation of the all-important Fed policy decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao fights crypto jitters, exchange processes $1.4 billion in withdrawals in 24 hours
Changpeng Zhao informed traders that the exchange processed $1.4 billion in withdrawals over a 24-hour period, and Binance holds customer funds as is.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue? Premium
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.