- Headlines in play and sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Fed officials continue to guide on taper timing (3:07).
- US Senate to vote on passage of $1trl infrastructure bill (7:15).
- Delta variant pushes US cases and hospitalizations higher (9:05).
- Potential for tropical storm SIX heading towards Florida (10:43).
- Main calendar events today (11:30).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to four-month lows above 1.1700 on downbeat German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700 after the German ZEW Survey missed estimates. The US dollar advances amid a dour market mood and firmer Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 despite renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3850 despite resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The pair defies the bearish interests while the dollar's price action will continue to dominate amid a cautious mood and scarce docket.
XAU/USD spots death cross on 4H chart, $1700 remains in sight
Gold stalls the rebound as the US dollar firm up on the session. Death cross on the 4H chart keeps gold exposed to downside risks. RSI has recovered from the oversold region but remains below 50.00.
Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains
Bitcoin price is contemplating a pullback as the MRI flashes a sell signal. Ethereum price might also undergo a minor retracement to complete a massive bullish pattern.
Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar
Time to find other things to worry about? Investors have recently been anxious about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.