Asia Market Update: Fed officials comment on 100bps after CPI data; Emergency tightening moves seen during the Asian session; Big corporate results in focus (Fast Retailing, JPMorgan, Rio Tinto, Taiwan Semi); Big CN data due on Fri (including Q2 GDP).
General trend
- USD/JPY traded at the highest level since Sept 1998 amid hotter US CPI and hawkish Fed speak.
- 2-year UST yield extends rise.
- Probability of a 75bps rate hike in Australia rose following stronger jobs data.
- Singapore GDP data missed ests.
- SGD rallies on surprise tightening move by MAS.
- Philippine Peso supported by aggressive emergency rate hike.
- Equities trade generally higher, modest moves seen.
- Chinese banks and property developers trade sharply lower amid ongoing debt concerns.
- Japanese equities outperform amid the weaker Yen; Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei 225 component] to report after the Tokyo close.
- US equity FUTs declined on Fed speak, later pared losses.
- China MLF decision due on Fri.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, ConAgra Foods.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- (AU) Australia Jun employment change 88.4K V 30.0KE; unemployment rate: 3.5% V 3.8%E [lowest unemployment rate since Aug 1974].
- (AU) Australia Jul consumer inflation expectation: 6.3% V 6.7% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2027, 2033 and 2037 Nominal bonds.
- (AU) Seeing circulation of report from SXCoal.com that China is considering reversing its unofficial ban on Australia coal imports in August or Sept (yesterday after the close).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.5%.
- USD/JPY Trades at the highest level since Sept 1998 amid hotter US CPI and hawkish Fed speak.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Concerned about recent rapid yen weakening, will watch the impact of US inflation.
- 6752.JP Confirms ~$4.0B investment to build plant that will produce batteries for Tesla; Kansas Gov: Factory will create 8,000 jobs.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.49T v -¥1.42T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥526.3B v -¥490.4B prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Tokyo, Japan expected to raise its covid warning level to "red", its highest.
- (JP) Japan May Final Industrial Production M/M: -7.5% v -7.2% prelim; Y/Y: -3.1% v -2.8% prelim; Capacity Utilization M/M: -9.2% v 0.0% prior.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.800% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.9020% v 0.9050% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.63x v 3.38x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Bang: To strengthen monitoring of financial markets, to take active steps on excessive one sided market move.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells KRW690B v 700B indicated in 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB), avg yield 3.05% v 2.30% prior.
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Govt will implement measures to help ease debt service burden of low income earners.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- (CN) China digital yuan (eCNY) transactions have reached CNY83B in the first 5 months of use – press.
- (CN) China NDRC: Reiterates 2022 CPI target of ~3.0% is achievable.
- (CN) China said to be cautious on outbound spending as Fed hikes rates - press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) continues to defend the currency peg, buys ~HK$12.8B.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7265 v 6.7282 prior.
- (US) SEC Chair Gensler: Has no confidence that US and China will reach deal on auditor access.
- (HK) Hong Kong Govt: New taxi fares, to rise by HK$3/ride, to take effect Jul 17th.
- (CN) Shanghai, China reports 47 new covid cases; 0 outside quarantine.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry: H1 Fiscal Rev -10.2% y/y; Fiscal spending CNY12.9T, +5.9% y/y - press.
- (CN) China Jun trade balance: $97.9B V $76.8BE (record surplus); Jun Trade with US $41.4B v $36.1B prior (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China Jun trade balance (CNY-DENOMINATED): 650.1B V 466.3BE; Exports Y/Y: 22.0% v 15.8%e (fastest pace in 5 months).
Other
- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS): To re-centre the mid-point of the S$neer policy band up to prevailing level, no change to slope and width of band (intra-meeting move, not expected).
- (SG) Singapore Q2 advanced GDP Q/Q: 0.0% V 1.0%E; Y/Y: 4.8% V 5.4%E.
- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) raises overnight borrowing rate by 75bps TO 3.25%; unscheduled rate decision.
North America
- (US) JUN CPI M/M: 1.3% V 1.1%E; Y/Y: 9.1% V 8.8%E (highest M/M reading in 17 years and annual pace since 1981; Again above all analyst expectations).
- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): We don't have to make a rate decision today; CPI report was uniformly bad, inflation too high; tightening needs to be deliberate and intentional - comments after inflation.
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Most likely posture is 75bps rate hike, 100bps is within the range of possibilities.
- UAL To reopen negotiations with pilots related to new contract - US financial press.
Europe
- (EU) European Union draft report cuts 2022 EU GDP outlook to 2.6% (prior 2.8%), 2023 1.4% (prior 2.3%); Sees 2022 CPI at 7.6%; 2023 4.0%.
- (UK) Jun RICS House Price Balance: 65% v 70%e.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Kospi +0.4%; Nikkei225 +0.8%; ASX 200 +0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.0%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0062-1.0014; JPY 138.31-137.34; AUD 0.6787-0.6731; NZD 0.6137-0.6102.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.6% at $1,725/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $96.83/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.31/lb.
