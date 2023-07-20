Share:

Nasdaq futures are down this morning, by about 0.50% at the time of writing, after Tesla and Netflix fell post-earnings announcements. Goldman Sachs on the other hand was right warning investors that it was going to have a bad quarter, because it really had a bad one.

Overall, the S&P500 and Nasdaq both extended gains yesterday but we could see some consolidation and downside correction today. The US 2-year yield remains steady around 4.70/4.80% range, as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are in their quiet period before the next policy meeting and can’t insist that there will be more rate hikes on horizon! The US dollar index consolidates. The dollar-yen tested the 140 resistance. Cable tipped a toe below the 1.29 mark yesterday after the latest inflation figures came in softer than expected yesterday morning, while the euro is stronger following a stronger-than-expected core CPI read.

In commodities, wheat futures rallied 8.5% on escalating tensions in the Black Sea, while heatwaves and peak temperatures encourage capital inflows toward ESG funds, A/C and generator makers.