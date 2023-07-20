Nasdaq futures are down this morning, by about 0.50% at the time of writing, after Tesla and Netflix fell post-earnings announcements. Goldman Sachs on the other hand was right warning investors that it was going to have a bad quarter, because it really had a bad one.
Overall, the S&P500 and Nasdaq both extended gains yesterday but we could see some consolidation and downside correction today. The US 2-year yield remains steady around 4.70/4.80% range, as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are in their quiet period before the next policy meeting and can’t insist that there will be more rate hikes on horizon! The US dollar index consolidates. The dollar-yen tested the 140 resistance. Cable tipped a toe below the 1.29 mark yesterday after the latest inflation figures came in softer than expected yesterday morning, while the euro is stronger following a stronger-than-expected core CPI read.
In commodities, wheat futures rallied 8.5% on escalating tensions in the Black Sea, while heatwaves and peak temperatures encourage capital inflows toward ESG funds, A/C and generator makers.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.