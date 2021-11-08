The Fed met this week and tapered as expected to the tune of $15 billion per month. The slight shift was that the Fed was going to be ‘flexible’ around the timing for the end of asset purchases. This was a nod to the rising inflation pressures seen around the world and the Fed assuring markets it would act if necessary to curb rising inflation. However, in the press conference, the Fed stressed that they would be ‘patient’ before hiking rates.
The key points
The Fed gave a further nod to inflation concerns by 1) changing the statement to read that inflation was ‘expected to be transitory & 2) that Jerome Powell did not mention the word ‘transitory’ in the press conference.
Jerome Powell dodged the question ‘is a 2022 hike appropriate as you would expect, however, he did recognize that maximum employment could be reached by the middle of next year. So, that is possibly more hawkish.
Jerome Powell does not think that the Fed is behind the curve, needs to see more progress on jobs. He considers jobs back to the ‘pre-Delta’ path as ‘good progress’.
The Fed took a step back from transitory in the statement as it means ‘different things to different people. Now I think the meaning is fairly clear, so this can only really be about time frames. A 2-year blip may be considered transitory over a 25-year sample etc.
The Fed wants the market to know that the Fed ‘has the tools’ to combat high inflation if it becomes permanent.
The takeaway
Similar to the RBA the Fed has been hawkish indeed, and dovish in action. They have been hawkish by tapering flexibly and communicating that the Fed will communicate to markets if they have to alter the pace of tapering. However, with a dovish stance of ‘patience’ on hiking rates. It is arguable that the Fed has kept open the opportunity to hike rates in the middle of June 2022. However, like with the RBA, two important metrics going forward for the Fed are going to be inflation and employment. The Fed has stressed patience on both jobs and inflation for now. However, significant moves in either of these two metrics will result in the Fed thinking again. Be prepared.
The sharp move lower in bond yields posts the FOMC as markets price out aggressive rate hikes means gold could find some decent upside, so worth looking out for.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, remains below 1.3500 mark
GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from early European session lows but continues to trade below 1.3500. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye Fedspeak and Brexit developments.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.