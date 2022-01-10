The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.15 levels and traded in the range of 74.03-74.22 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.04 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.1630. The USDINR slipped because the US dollar weakened globally after December US non-farm payroll data missed investors' expectations. Data released by the US Labor Department showed that the economy added 199,000 jobs in December, lower than the market expectation of 422,000, and the run-rate of 537,000 per month throughout 2021.
Moreover, a sharp rise in domestic and Asian equity indices also supported the rupee. Investor morale in the Eurozone rose in January as economic momentum is not expected to slow down despite new virus variants and rising coronavirus infections. Sentix's index for the Eurozone increased to 14.9 from 13.5 in the previous month. Analysts had on average expected the January reading to come in at 12.0, according to a Reuters poll.
British manufacturers are optimistic that business conditions and productivity will improve this year despite most saying they have been hurt by Brexit and rising costs, according to an industry survey published. Emerging economies must prepare for U.S. interest rate hikes, the IMF stated, warning that faster than expected Fed moves could rattle financial markets and trigger capital outflows and currency depreciation abroad. Oil prices edged up as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections.
