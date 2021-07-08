Federal Reserve minutes from the June policy meeting stated that the committee’s standard of substantial further progress was generally seen as not having been met.

Some members considered that they expected requirements for starting to decrease the pace of bond purchases would be satisfied earlier than expected, but there was a lack of consensus whether to slow Treasury buying at the same time as mortgage-backed securities.

There were further reports that Japan would declare a state of emergency in the Tokyo region which would increase the risk of a ban on all spectators at the Olympics which start later in July. Underlying yen sentient remained fragile, although yield trends limited any potential yen selling.

Global market conditions remained crucial for overall Sterling direction during the day with a particular focus on the dollar. From highs around 1.3840, there was a sharp GBP/USD retreat to near 1.3750 amid renewed US dollar strength. EUR/GBP also found support below 0.8550 with the UK currency undermined by weaker risk conditions.

After stabilising in Europe, there was renewed Australian dollar selling in New York as equities dipped and the US dollar posted fresh gains. AUD/USD dipped to lows around 0.7465 before rallying again.