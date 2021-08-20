Global developments
The hawkish FOMC minutes which came out late Wednesday evening have dampened risk sentiment. The minutes indicated that most Fed officials felt tapering should begin this year given that the economy has made considerable progress towards its employment and inflation goals. US jobless claims have fallen for 4 straight weeks now. The spread of delta variant cases continues to weigh on the global growth outlook. Commodity currencies have been the worst performers over the last couple of sessions. The Australian Dollar woes have been compounded by the lockdown in Sydney being extended till September end. Inflation expectations have collapsed. Real rates in the US continue to rise which has taken the Dollar index to its highest level since November. Continuing Crackdown in China on private companies too has dented sentiment. Regulators have asked the Evergrande group to resolve debt problems which have resulted in a sell-off in its bonds.
Domestic developments
Equity
Major European equity indices fell 1.5-2.5% yesterday. The Dow and S&P though ended the session flat. Asian equity indices are trading in the red with the likes of Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite down close to 2% due to China's regulatory crackdown.
Bonds
The G-sec Yields in 5-10y maturities were lower by around 5bps on Wednesday. Money market rates continue to fall with a 1y T-bill cut-off coming in at 3.64%. The focus will be on the Rs 26000crs Gsec auction today. Bonds are likely to trade with a positive bias given lower US yields and crude.
USD/INR
The Rupee has been the best performing Asia currency over the past one month. While other Asian currencies have sold off due to Virus concerns, the Rupee has outperformed. We continue to be in an unusual and unprecedented low-carry low vol environment. Forwards continue to drop with a 1y yield ending below 4.20%. 3m ATMF vols at 4.83% are the lowest since June 2018.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
