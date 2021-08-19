The dollar maintained a strong tone into the European close and posted 4-month highs while EUR/USD dipped below 1.1700 to fresh 4-month lows, although there was a lack of follow-through selling as major players defended option positions amid low trading volumes.

A key feature of the Federal Reserve minutes was a notable divergence in opinions. Some members stated that the committee should start preparing to limit asset purchases as soon as possible while other participants noted that employment remained well below its pre-pandemic level and that coronavirus may have resulted in longer-term labour-market changes. While some members expressed concerns that inflation had already exceeded or would shortly exceed the 2% target, other members emphasised the temporary nature of inflation and were concerned over the possibility that major downward pressure on inflation would resurface.

Participants generally judged that the committee’s standard of substantial further progress had not yet been reached, but the committee overall also stated that it could be appropriate to start tapering bond purchases this year. The dollar dipped lower in immediate reaction, but quickly clawed back losses with markets expecting tapering.

The US dollar then strengthened sharply during Thursday’s Asian session with the US currency index hitting 9-month highs amid reservations over global growth conditions and fragile risk conditions. EUR/USD also retreated to 1.1670 and the lowest level since early November 2020 as commodity currencies lost ground.