The dollar maintained a strong tone into the European close and posted 4-month highs while EUR/USD dipped below 1.1700 to fresh 4-month lows, although there was a lack of follow-through selling as major players defended option positions amid low trading volumes.
A key feature of the Federal Reserve minutes was a notable divergence in opinions. Some members stated that the committee should start preparing to limit asset purchases as soon as possible while other participants noted that employment remained well below its pre-pandemic level and that coronavirus may have resulted in longer-term labour-market changes. While some members expressed concerns that inflation had already exceeded or would shortly exceed the 2% target, other members emphasised the temporary nature of inflation and were concerned over the possibility that major downward pressure on inflation would resurface.
Participants generally judged that the committee’s standard of substantial further progress had not yet been reached, but the committee overall also stated that it could be appropriate to start tapering bond purchases this year. The dollar dipped lower in immediate reaction, but quickly clawed back losses with markets expecting tapering.
The US dollar then strengthened sharply during Thursday’s Asian session with the US currency index hitting 9-month highs amid reservations over global growth conditions and fragile risk conditions. EUR/USD also retreated to 1.1670 and the lowest level since early November 2020 as commodity currencies lost ground.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed´s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims shrank to 348K beating expectations.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Tesla pops as everything else drops
Tesla stock finally catches a bid and rallied strongly on Wednesday. The stock had been suffering after some negative news stories. TSLA rallies despite the equity market falling on taper talk.