Fed Minutes Doesn’t Deflate Dow

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 4 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Up at 101.260.

Energies: April Crude is Up at 54.28.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 151.14.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Lower and trading at 2360.50.

Gold: The April Gold contract is trading Up at 1237.40. Gold is 41 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Down and Crude is trading Up which is correlated. Gold is trading Up which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

All of Asia traded lower with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which traded higher. As of this writing all of Europe is trading higher with the exception of the London exchange which is trading lower at this hour.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is major.

– HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is major.

– Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is major.

– Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is major.

– FOMC Member Kaplan Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is major.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it’s move at around 9 AM EST prior to the economic news being reported. The ZB hit a high at around that time and the YM hit a low. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 9 AM and the YM was moving higher at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a high at around 9 AM EST and the YM hit a low. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a shorting opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Charts Courtesy of Trend Following Trades built on a NinjaTrader platform Click on an image to enlarge it.





Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an upside bias as both the Bonds and Gold were trading lower yesterday morning and this is indicative of an upside day. The markets didn’t disappoint as the Dow traded higher by 33 points but the other indices dropped fractionally. Today we aren’t dealing with a correlated market and our bias is neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It seems that the Fed wants to raise rates sooner as opposed to later as they had projected 3 rate this year and made that projection at the end of 2016. Originally we were thinking that a rate hike might be coming in June but now we’re not so sure. It could come as soon as next month but at this point, it’s a bit difficult to tell. Conventional wisdom would suggest that the Fed should wait until President Trump reveals his tax plan prior to making any moves but the Fed is concerned that the markets are moving ahead of themselves to a certain degree. As usual only time will tell how this all works out but for the present time we’ll continue to follow our rules Market Correlation as they haven’t let us down.