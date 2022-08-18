The US dollar slowly added for the third trading session, returning to levels of three weeks ago. While the published FOMC meeting minutes did not cause a sharp reaction, the FX dynamics of the past week are more indicative of the end of a corrective pullback. And we would not be surprised if the Dollar's growth will shift to the next gear in the coming days.
The market's primary focus has been whether there will be a 75-point rate hike next. These expectations have changed little since the futures market, as has been the case for the last week or so, is laying down a roughly 40% chance of a third consecutive such move.
However, the central bank officials are concerned that the inflation threat could quickly return if policy tightening does not suppress expectations. So, the FOMC is in the mood to press the monetary brake pedal more firmly than the market expects. This is now roughly the same signal Powell sent in autumn 2018, resulting in a violent sell-off in the equity market.
It seems that markets are setting expectations for a lower final rate hike than the Fed. The FOMC has been using more and more channels lately to explain its view, from comments from committee members and minutes to explanatory articles in the WSJ.
It is well visible that the currency market has been taking note of these signals for at least a week now, although investors continued to push stocks up until yesterday. The currency market often goes half a step ahead of stocks, so we see the reversal of the Dollar Index to growth over the last ten days as the end of a corrective decline and the start of a new wave of dollar strength.
Apart from the Fed, there are also several fundamental factors on the Dollar's side right now, from slowing retail sales and a collapse in the housing market to strong demand for LNG, which the US exports to Europe. These factors are reducing pressure on the Dollar through the trade balance.
At the same time, money markets are paying increasing attention to rising bond yields in the US. While the two-year US bonds most sensitive to Fed policy are trading at with 3.2% yield, compared to similar Chinese bonds at just 2.07% and German as low as 0.75%. This disposition attracts buyers to dollar securities, which further support its exchange rate.
The Dollar Index has managed to quickly return above its 50-day moving average, maintaining it as support for over a year. If we are right, the Dollar could soon reach a retest of the July highs, when the DXY was above 109, and the EURUSD was down to 1.0. And with a new retest, we should expect dollar buyers to be able to push it to renew multi-year highs unless the macroeconomic situation changes drastically.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!