GBP/USD recovers as BoE to hike by 50bp
Sterling bounces higher as the Bank of England may deliver its first half-point hike since 1997. The UK’s inflation surged to a 40-year high at 9.4% band could reach a double digit in the autumn. When it comes to choosing between fighting soaring prices and preventing a downturn, it seems to be the same story all over again. Even the ECB has become more aggressive than expected with a 50 bp rate hike, the market is pricing in a similar-sized move this week by Governor Bailey and co. The downside risk would be a surprise with a dovish 25 bp increase. 1.1800 is a fresh support and 1.2300 the first hurdle if the rebound gains traction.
AUD/USD bounces over hawkish RBA
The Australian dollar rallies as the RBA speeds up its quantitative tightening. Australian inflation surged to a 21-year high in the previous quarter with no sign of peaking yet. In their latest economic update, the government painted a rather gloomy picture with growth forecasts revised down and inflation up. The central bank is expected to add another 50 basis points to its cash rate at the upcoming policy meeting. Meanwhile, cyclical commodities such as iron ore and copper have shown signs of stabilising, offering extra tailwinds to the risk-sensitive currency. The pair is testing 0.7070 with 0.6700 as a fresh support.
XAU/USD rallies as traders drop dollar
Gold recoups losses as the US dollar retreats in the wake of a less aggressive tone from the Fed. Chairman Powell has chosen to stay vague about his next move, with the decision hinging on economic data. The US economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.9% in the second quarter, cementing concerns that a recession is in sight. What the market actually cares about is whether the Fed could engineer a controlled slowdown which would convince them to lift their feet off the hike pedal. Such a prospect led traders to offload their dollars from a crowded bullish ride. Gold gained traction after it bounced off 1685 and is heading towards 1820.
NAS 100 bounces as Fed tempers hike expectations
The Nasdaq 100 jumped after traders found relief in a subtle dovish shift in the Fed’s agenda. The latest 75bp rate increase was widely anticipated by the market. By leaving the psychological 100bp off the table, policymakers gave investors hope for a slower pace of monetary policy normalisation. Peak in interest rate expectations would ease strains on hard-hit growth stocks, whose valuations are heavily dependent on discount rates. Combined with upbeat revenues and earnings, albeit lowered analyst expectations, the tech index may attract bidders once again. 13500 is the next resistance to crack and 12100 a fresh support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!