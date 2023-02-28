Due to persistent inflation, the Fed is expected to adopt a more hawkish stance, leading to a 50-basis point increase in March and subsequent hikes of 25 basis points in both May and June.
Week in a Nutshell
Resurging inflation leads to my revised forecast of a 50bp rate hike in March and a higher terminal rate.
Recent inflation data indicates that the underlying inflation trend may have halted its moderation in the past few months. Despite the Fed's decision to slow down rate hikes to 25 basis point increments in February, the persistent inflation, coupled with favorable labor markets and easy financial conditions, suggests that the Fed will not rely on goods-led disinflation, as it may only be temporary. Moreover, there is a likelihood of a resurgence in underlying trend inflation, posing the risk of under-tightening. Therefore, aggressive policy measures may be necessary to tighten financial conditions. In light of these developments, we have revised our Fed prediction for the near-term as follows.
-
A 50bp rate hike in March. Two 25bp rate hikes in May and June to a terminal rate of 5.50-5.75%. Previously, I had expected one more 25bp rate hike in March to a terminal rate of 4.75-5.00%.
-
My expectation for the first cut is unchanged at March 2024.
-
I maintain my view that balance sheet reduction will continue until March 2024.
FedSpeak and the February minutes strike hawkish tone
Overall, I interpret the February FOMC minutes as being hawkish.
It was surprising to note that more participants than expected favored a 50 basis point hike, and this number could be increasing following strong January nonfarm payrolls and core PCE inflation data. Furthermore, the statement in the minutes suggesting that easing financial conditions could prompt a higher terminal rate was also hawkish. The lack of discussion in the minutes on the Fed's criteria for pausing rate hikes could imply that the Fed is moving away from ending the current hiking cycle in response to recent data, despite Chair Powell hinting at the possibility of such discussions.
Although Fedspeak has been somewhat mixed, incoming price data and my hawkish interpretation of the minutes suggest that there could be more rate hikes in the future. Boston Fed President Collins, who I had previously considered to be dovish, has now adopted a more hawkish stance, indicating that she expects further rate increases to reach a sufficiently restrictive level and hold there for an extended period of time. She also mentioned the possibility of preemptive policy action to avoid the risks of under-tightening and runaway inflation. This suggests that she might support more aggressive actions to control inflation. On the other hand, St. Louis Fed President Bullard, who is usually more hawkish, reiterated his preference for a terminal rate of 5.375%, which I found surprising given the strength of incoming data. It is possible that he and Cleveland Fed President Mester are comfortable with recent market pricing of more rate hikes and might not see the need to further control market expectations.
Strong incoming price data maintains pressure on Fed
The January core PCE inflation rate has increased more than expected, putting pressure on the Fed to implement further rate hikes. Additionally, strong consumer and industry data suggest that the economy's underlying momentum may be stronger than previously thought. In January, core PCE inflation accelerated to 0.571% from a revised 0.374% in December. The contribution from core goods prices to m-o-m core PCE inflation turned positive in January, and non-housing core service PCE inflation also accelerated to 0.58% m-o-m. These inflation data may push the Fed towards more hawkish policy.
Incoming data suggests a positive outlook for consumers, with January personal spending and income increasing, likely due to temporary idiosyncratic factors. However, there are concerns about the impact of inflation on wage growth, as year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 4.1%.
Flash S&P Manufacturing and Services PMIs both accelerated in February, suggesting that the underlying economic momentum may be stronger than previously thought. However, existing home sales fell in January, and building permits and housing starts released the previous week were weak, suggesting that the underlying state of the housing sector remains weak despite strong new home sales.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is holding a lower ground below 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair has stalled its recovery amid resurgent US Dollar demand, as risk sentiment turns sour. ECB official Lane joined the chorus for a 50 bps rate hike in March. US data is next in focus.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 as Brexit deal optimism fades
GBP/USD is trading under pressure toward 1.2000, as Brexit deal-inspired optimism fades heading into Tuesday’s London open. The US Dollar rebound amid a negative shift in the market's risk perception is weighing on the pair ahead of BoE-speak and US data.
Gold approaches March with sober face below $1,825 hurdle
Gold price remains sluggish as traders brace for a quiet end to the volatile February, after an upbeat start to the week. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the mixed concerns surrounding the US-China ties, as well as the unimpressive prints of the second-tier US data.
Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend
Solana (SOL) was a trending topic on social media platforms during the 20-hour network outage over the weekend. Despite Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants, SOL price resisted mass sell-off and yielded 2.3% losses for holders.
Brexit, Inflation and why the German market is in focus
In the FX space, did the dollar fall because of a marked improvement in Investor risk appetite, or because the pound bounced sharply on the back of the Brexit deal? We think it was due to the latter. Well done to Prime Minister Sunak.