The US inflation report was ugly. Inflation in the US advanced to 9.1% in June, from 8.6% a month earlier and boosted the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t hesitate to continue its aggressive rate increases to abate inflation. Pricing on Fed funds futures now gives more than 80% chance for a 100bp hike at the next FOMC meeting.

The US dollar index consolidates above the 108 mark, and the EURUSD continued flirting with parity. Gold dived to $1707 per ounce yesterday, and crude oil tipped a toe below the 200-DMA, near $93pb. The equities came under pressure, but the selloff remain limited.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada raised its rate by 100bp yesterday, sending the Canadian stocks lower, and the loonie just a little bit higher against the US dollar.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley will go to the earnings confessional today, BlackRock, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are due to release their earnings tomorrow.

And Twitter shares swing up and down on disappointment that Elon Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter for $54 a share, and hope that the court will force him to do so!