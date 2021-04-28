The EURUSD trading found a good support line at 1.2055. Although EURUSD trading is possible down correction to 1.2038 where is the next support level the trend into upward direction starts again.
The most important coming events that will take effect over the trading crosses are Fed Interest Rate Decision, Fed's Monetary Policy Statement and FOMC Press Conference. The policy trading probably will remain unchanged with focus over the stimulus of the economy.
Tomorrow the most important events are Germany unemployment and the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices. Do not forget that much more important is Gross Domestic Product Annualized for Q1 on Thursday 12:30 GMT where the consensus is for 6.5% growth compared to 4.3% in the prior period. On Friday GDP date will be released for Germany and the Euro Zone too.
World-Signals trading strategy is to use these two key support levels of 1.2038 and 1.2055 as stops and open long positions with targets above 1.2130 in the next two days or target 1.2150 in the next couple of days.
