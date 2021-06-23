On Tuesday, after Fed Chairman Powell's speech, the dollar perked up against all major currencies. On Wednesday morning, AUDUSD fell 0.13%, NZDUSD lost 0.23%, USDCNY lost 0.01% to 6.4806, and GBPUSD fell 0.11%. The dollar index is now showing gains, adding 0.13% to 91.873.
The regulator's comments gave support not only to the American currency but also to the stock market. Powell assured investors that the Fed keeps its finger on the pulse of inflation but is in no hurry to raise rates.
As a result, the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq closed Tuesday at an all-time high. MSCI, a broad Asia-Pacific stock index without Japan, rose 0.4%, while the purely Japanese Nikkei also added 0.3%.
Note that last week, statements from the Federal Reserve System put pressure on stock prices and raised the dollar with an unexpected forecast of a rate hike in 2023.
However, overnight, Powell echoed the Fed's goal of an overall labor market recovery and said that fear of inflation alone would not be enough to trigger an increase. He told the House committee that he would "wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances."
The words helped lower the yield on US 10-year Treasuries, which fell to 1.4666% on Tuesday and remained at that level at the start of the Asian session on Wednesday.
In commodity markets, the Fed's position has also played a role: oil prices are approaching multi-year peaks, despite the fact that producers are discussing an increase in production.
The price of a barrel of Brent hit 26-month highs, reaching $ 75.22 a barrel, while WTI futures rose 0.4% to $ 73.16.
In general, the market remains optimistic about the recovery in demand after the expected lifting of coronavirus restrictions on the movement of people between countries.
New Home Sales for May and June manufacturing PMI will be published today. However, investors will wait for Friday, when the PPI data becomes known, which will become the main driver for the near future.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1950 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1900, pausing a two-day uptrend heading into the European session. The US dollar recovery weighs on the major ahead of the key Eurozone and US PMIs. Speeches from the ECB and the Fed policymakers will be closely followed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3950 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back above 1.3950, ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited despite dovish Powell
Gold price witnessed good two-way businesses on Tuesday, as the bears regained control following an earlier advance to $1790. Gold price fell as low as $1772 before reversing to $1779 at the close.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing.
AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.