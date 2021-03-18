The FOMC is providing a great backdrop for risk sentiment. Growth and inflation expectations have been revised up, with rates projected to stay on hold through 2023. This shows the Fed’s commitment to look through temporary inflation spikes and improving data. This gives us an environment where monetary and fiscal support is fuelling a recovering economy and therefore inflation and growth predictions.

This morning the news was that there was no news with the FOMC unchanged. Seven out of the 18 members did predict higher rates by the end of 2023, an increase of two members from the December meeting, but this kept the median forecast for no change in 2023. Powell said “We’re not going to act pre-emptively based on forecasts”. The US yield curve steepened as growth and inflation forecasts were increased but rates set to stay put.

Powell avoided a reporter’s question about extending the SLR exemptions. He said: “We’ll have something to announce on that in coming days”. Although the Fed did raise the counterparty cap on its overnight repo facility from $30bn to $80bn which should have the same benefits as SLR exemptions or increased IOER in terms of easing money markets.

We have the BOE decision later today, which is expected to play out very similar to the FOMC in that they will push back against any expectations of tighter policy but also state that the recent move higher in bond yields is due to increased growth and inflation expectations. Finally, the New Zealand GDP figures were weak overnight. -1% QoQ vs +0.2% expected. YoY -0.9% vs +0.5% expected.

The outcome of these announcements is very supportive for risk assets so expecting growth currencies to continue higher. AUD is the star in G10 after a very strong employment print overnight. AUDUSD has broken above 0.7820 resistance and AUDJPY through 85.00. Expecting AUD to be able to continue to push higher as positioning was reduced pre-Fed. Long AUDUSD above 0.7800 seems sensible as the market could be left chasing AUDUSD back up to 0.8000 given the strong backdrop.

EUR, JPY and CHF is a more difficult call against USD. The US economy should continue to accelerate against this backdrop which will benefit risk currencies more that USD but should allow USD to outperform the funders EUR, JPY and CHF. ECB’s Lane firming up the view that ECB isn’t going to let the yield curve constrain financial conditions when speaking yesterday. Kuroda has also said that the BoJ will not adjust YCC on Friday. This will keep EUR and JPY as attractive funders to buy growth currencies in EM and G10. EURUSD has held 1.1990 resistance overnight, the downtrend not broken unless we break above 1.2010.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – Chairman Powell revitalized risk appetite with his upbeat comments on the US economic outlook and dovish tone regarding the interest rates, exerting pressure on the USD and pulling the EUR up to our resistance level at 1.1985. However, the suspension of the COVID-19 vaccine in Europe will keep the euro bulls from placing aggressive bets. Meanwhile, Treasury yields continued to move higher as bond traders remained worried about higher inflation. It remains to be seen whether rising yields will be able to provide additional support to the US Dollar in the upcoming trading session. Technically speaking, the EURUSD is still trading above near and long-term moving averages indicating the presence of buyers ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech.

GBPUSD – Cable tested the 1.40 resistance level and reversed lower after US 10-year yields jumped above 1.7%. Uncertainty around the AstraZeneca vaccine also weighed on the pair, as traders aren’t convinced ahead of today’s European Medicine Authority (EMA) announcement on whether the vaccines are safe or not. Buying dips will remain our strategy for now, as any pullback towards the 200-SMA remains a buying opportunity.

USDJPY – The US Dollar is trading slightly better against the Japanese Yen today following a sharp break lower yesterday. Today’s early move is being fuelled by a significant rally in US Treasury yields that are up as high as 1.73% at the time of writing. A clear breakout above the ¥109.20/25 resistance area will trigger acceleration to the upside with the June 2020 high around ¥109.80 as target.

FTSE 100 – The FTSE 100 index closed 40 points lower yesterday despite a global positive sentiment that pushed European peers and Wall Street indices to record highs. Focus turns to the Bank of England interest rate decision at 1200 GMT today. The BoE is set to leave rates unchanged and continue dismissing the chances of negative borrowing costs. From a technical perspective, indicators still indicate weakness ahead with the RSI pointing lower and price sliding below the 50-period moving average with 6750 as next support level.

DOW JONES – The Fed said it planned to let inflation run past 2% for some time and will not consider changes to rates or bond purchases until significant improvement in the labour market is demonstrated. Wall Street cheered and the Dow Jones Industrial spiked above 33000 for the first time ever. Meanwhile the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.686% before closing at 1.645%. Today, Dow futures are trading 100 points higher with the minor uptrend reaffirmed after buyers took out the previous record high. A sustained move over 33200 will indicate the buying is getting stronger and trigger an acceleration to the upside, while a move below 32990 or the 50-period moving average will signal a shift in momentum with 32725 as next support and target ahead of the latest US jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT.

DAX 30 – European stocks surged higher on positive global sentiment, with Eurostoxx600 futures climbing to their highest levels since May 2008 - breaching pre-pandemic highs - while German DAX futures are at record highs above 14700 this morning. Meanwhile, investors anxiously wait for the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety review into the AstraZeneca vaccine. A reassuring review may boost stocks even higher today with 14800 as next resistance level and target.

GOLD – No scaling back of the $120B monthly purchases of Treasury securities, upward revised GDP growth in 2021 to %6.5, and a very patient Federal Reserve Chairman provided the market with a fresh round of confidence, sending the Dow and the S&P to all-time highs. The yellow metal briefly breached 1750 resistance level, printing lower in early trade today after US10Y topped %1.70, lifting the greenback higher. Initial Jobless Claims expected later on with short term technical indicators favouring further downside on an hourly close below $1740 support level.

USOIL – EIA inventory data yesterday registered a build-up of 2.396Mb, a day after API data showed a drawdown, securing a 4th consecutive day in the red for WTI Crude on the back of rising inventories for 4 straight weeks. Technically speaking, an hourly close below $63.85 support level should open the door to further downside with $63.35 as the next closest support target.