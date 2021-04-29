The US Fed kept policy rates and asset purchases unchanged. The Fed acknowledged the pick-up in economic activity and employment on the back of fiscal measures and progress on vaccinations but underscored risks to the economic outlook. It also attributed current high inflation to transitory factors.
The policy statement makes it amply clear that the Fed is unlikely to change it's policy stance anytime soon. It is likely to be tolerant of high inflation in short term to ensure that long-term inflation expectations get anchored around 2%. This view is reinforced by the move in two-year inflation breakevens which rose 10bps to 2.75%, causing 2y real rates to plunge to -2.58%. Low short-term US real rates are likely to continue to weigh on the US Dollar. US equities pared losses post the policy. Long-term US yields were largely unchanged.
Biden in his address to a joint session of Congress pushed for the USD 2tn infrastructure plan and USD 1.8tn plan for families, students, and children. The focus will be on the US Q1 GDP print today and weekly jobless claims.
Domestic equities rose sharply, likely on foreign fund inflows. We have been highlighting that the Nifty looks bullish and could possibly reclaim 15000 marks in this swing. We are almost there. The possibility of a new all-time high cannot be ruled out as long as the Nifty sustains above 14525.
6m T-bill cutoff came in at 6.45%, 8bps lower than the previous cutoff, reflecting that the expectations of withdrawal of accommodation by the RBI have been pushed back. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.05%. OIS was mostly unchanged with 3y at 4.55% and 5y at 5.12%
USD/INR was offered into fix on account of currency derivative expiry. Strength in domestic equities and month-end exporter selling too caused the Rupee to strengthen. Near-term forwards continue to remain elevated, resulting in an inverted forward curve.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 75.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
