The Fed delivered the expected 25bps hike this week and left the door open for a rate pause. This was entirely expected and puts the focus firmly on NFP data on Friday and inflation data next Wednesday as the Fed move to a meeting-by-meeting basis. A weak jobs number on Friday could be the catalyst that sends gold to fresh all-time highs. With the seasonal weak summer months ahead for stocks bond investing is once again gaining attraction amongst investors this week.
USD: Fed Rate Decision, May 3: The Fed was expected to hike by 25 bps this week and it did. It also gave an indication that it may be able to pause rates now and has moved to a meeting-by-meeting basis.
Bank news: JPMorgan takes over First Republic, May 1: Bank worries took a step back as the week started with news that First Republic is taken over by JPMorgan. However, US regional lenders PacWest fell 28% & Western Alliance fell 15% on Tuesday with both losing around $5 billion in market value this year.
USD: Jobs drop, May 2: US JOLT’s job openings fell this week to 9.59M from 9.775M expected which is a further sign that the US economy is slowing. Will that show up in Friday’s NFP data? The worsening US economic outlook is starting to turn investors from equity markets into bond markets.
USD: US inflation data, May 10: The Federal Reserve meets next week and the key focus is on whether it sees the headline and core inflation prints falling. The last thing the Fed will want to see is either or both of these inflation metrics tick-ing higher. A big miss and gold could see fresh highs next week.
GBP: UK Rate Decision, May 11: Short-term interest rate markets are pricing in a 90+% chance of a 25bps rate hike at the time of writing and a terminal rate of around 4.85%. Will the BoE prioritise fighting double-digit inflation as the markets are expecting? Will that send the EURGBP lower?
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.