Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers an update on the latest announcement from the FOMC where the Fed lifted interest rates for the first time since 2018. Find out what were the main takeaways and why the US equity market rallied into the close marking the biggest two-day rally in the S&P since April 2020.
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7370 after flirting with 0.7400
The American dollar enter a sell-off spiral that ended with AUD/USD reaching 0.7392. The greenback recovered some ground after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
EUR/USD retreats sub-1.1100 as fear favors the dollar
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1090 price zone, retreating from a fresh weekly high of 1.1137, as concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis undermined high-yielding assets demand.
Gold bulls take charge towards critical resistance, eyes on Ukraine risks
The Gold price is firming despite the undeniably hawkish Federal Open Market Committee, with the Fed's dot plot suggesting that the committee is looking to overshoot the neutral rate by the end of 2023.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.