Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers an update on the latest announcement from the FOMC where the Fed lifted interest rates for the first time since 2018. Find out what were the main takeaways and why the US equity market rallied into the close marking the biggest two-day rally in the S&P since April 2020.

