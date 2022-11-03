We could be in for another 1-2 months of serious stock market decline. As the quantum of the lasting impact of these aggressive rate hikes on the real economy, begins to dawn on traders and investors the world over.

We are also entering a high risk zone of significant intensification, even the spread of the war in the Ukraine.

From South Korea to Taiwan to Africa, there appears a pandemic of geo-political risks at the moment. This is a very difficult stock investing time. The bottom of the global economic cycle is no where in sight.

Things get much worse, before they get better, and this is something people have struggled to fully appreciate. Up until now.

As the Federal Reserve continues to hike aggressively and without remorse, it becomes inescapable that the US economy could become a runaway train wreck. Where even a pause or pivot will be unable to reverse the developing economic downturn momentum.

The actions of the Federal Reserve, on top of inflation and other factors, risks driving the US economy into Depression in 2023.

When President Biden keeps declaring the US economy is incredibly strong, we can be sure there will be no remedial support for the economy until it is far too late.

In the past, there have been occasions, where the stock market rallied after the Federal Reserve hiked rates. This is not one of those times.

Neither will this be the case at the next Federal Reserve meeting. Where regardless of the latest inflation print, higher or lower, the Fed will hike by 75 points. Where regardless of manufacturing and services contracting and retail sales slowing, the Fed will be hiking by 75 points.

Not a time to be in the stock market.

Expect a further 20% decline over coming months.