We could be in for another 1-2 months of serious stock market decline. As the quantum of the lasting impact of these aggressive rate hikes on the real economy, begins to dawn on traders and investors the world over.
We are also entering a high risk zone of significant intensification, even the spread of the war in the Ukraine.
From South Korea to Taiwan to Africa, there appears a pandemic of geo-political risks at the moment. This is a very difficult stock investing time. The bottom of the global economic cycle is no where in sight.
Things get much worse, before they get better, and this is something people have struggled to fully appreciate. Up until now.
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike aggressively and without remorse, it becomes inescapable that the US economy could become a runaway train wreck. Where even a pause or pivot will be unable to reverse the developing economic downturn momentum.
The actions of the Federal Reserve, on top of inflation and other factors, risks driving the US economy into Depression in 2023.
When President Biden keeps declaring the US economy is incredibly strong, we can be sure there will be no remedial support for the economy until it is far too late.
In the past, there have been occasions, where the stock market rallied after the Federal Reserve hiked rates. This is not one of those times.
Neither will this be the case at the next Federal Reserve meeting. Where regardless of the latest inflation print, higher or lower, the Fed will hike by 75 points. Where regardless of manufacturing and services contracting and retail sales slowing, the Fed will be hiking by 75 points.
Not a time to be in the stock market.
Expect a further 20% decline over coming months.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.