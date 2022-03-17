The Fed announces the first rate hike since 2018. Now what?
Dot Plot courtesy of the Fed, Annotations by Mish
Press Release
Here is a snip from the FOMC Press Release.
The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.
The release said virtually nothing that was unexpected. It was the Dot Plot of anticipated hikes in addition to QT that's interesting.
Dot Plot
The dot plot is out of this world. Seven hikes this year to 2.0% then three more in 2023?
A recession was already baked in the cake. I see zero chance the Fed hikes to 3% and almost no chance of 2%.
In fact, I would be surprised by four hikes.
And QT is supposed to start too?
Stocks?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7370 after flirting with 0.7400
The American dollar enter a sell-off spiral that ended with AUD/USD reaching 0.7392. The greenback recovered some ground after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
EUR/USD retreats sub-1.1100 as fear favors the dollar
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1090 price zone, retreating from a fresh weekly high of 1.1137, as concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis undermined high-yielding assets demand.
Gold bulls take charge towards critical resistance, eyes on Ukraine risks
The Gold price is firming despite the undeniably hawkish Federal Open Market Committee, with the Fed's dot plot suggesting that the committee is looking to overshoot the neutral rate by the end of 2023.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.