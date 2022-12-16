The US Federal Reserve hiked it’s Fed Funds Rate by 50 basis points to 4.5% boosting the Dollar Index (DXY) 0.86% higher to 104.15 from 103.22 yesterday.

Wall Street Stocks plunged. The DOW lost 2.1% to 33,243 (34,027) while the S&P 500 settled at 3,903 (4,005 yesterday). The tech heavy NASDAQ tumbled 3.09% lower to 11,375 (11,763).

Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that recent signs of inflation were not enough to convince the US central bank that the battle against rising prices had been won.

The US yield curve inversion widened with the 2-year rate up 3 basis points to 4.24%. While the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 3.45% from 3.48%.

Earlier in Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) hiked their rates by 50 bps to 2.50% and 3.50% respectively. Sterling (GBP/USD) plunged to 1.2193 from 1.2430. The Euro (EUR/USD) slid 0.42% to 1.0636 (1.0686 yesterday).

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) also lifted its SNB Policy rate to 1% from 0.5% as was widely expected. Against the Swiss Franc, the US Dollar (USD/CHF) climbed 0.78% to 0.9285 (0.9242).

The risk sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) plunged 2.33% to 0.6705 in late New York from yesterday’s 0.6863. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) lost 1.72% to 0.6345 (0.6455).

Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback ratcheted higher to 137.70 (135.45). The Bank of Japan is widely seen as the only major central bank unlikely to hike interest rates.

The Greenback soared against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. The USD/CNH (Dollar- Offshore Chinese Yuan) rallied to 6.9900 from 6.9450 yesterday. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) rose 0.79% to 1.3600 (1.3472).

Other economic data released yesterday saw US November Headline Retail Sales slip to -0.6% from October’s 1.3%, and lower than estimates at -0.1%. November US Core Retail Sales dipped to -0.2% from a previous downward revised 1.2% (1.3%).

Australia’s Employment Change saw a rise of 64,000 jobs from a previous upward revised 43,100, beating forecasts at 19,400. The Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.4%.

China’s Fixed Asset Investment in November fell to 5.3% from 5.8% and estimates at 5.6%. China’s Annual Industrial Production slid to 2.2% from 5.0%, and lower than expectations at 3.4%. November Retail Sales in the world’s second largest economy slid to -5.9% from -0.5%.

Other data out of the US saw New York Empire State Manufacturing Index fall to -11.2 from 4.5, and lower than expectations at -1.0. US Weekly Unemployment Claims dipped to 211,000 from 231,000.

The US Capacity Utilisation Rate eased to 79.7% from 79.9% while the US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell to -13.8 against forecasts at -10.0.

GBP/USD – Sterling plummeted 1.85% against the US Dollar to 1.2193 at the close of trade in New York from yesterday’s open at 1.2430. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-0-2 to raise its Official Bank Rate to 3.5% from 3.0%. Which meant that 2 officials voted to hold rates as is. This, together with the build in risk aversion weighed on the British currency. Overnight low traded was at 1.2156.

EUR/USD – Following the ECB’s own rate hike of 50 basis points, traders sold the Euro down to an overnight low at 1.0599 from yesterday’s open at 1.0686. The shared currency then rebounded to finish at 1.0636 in New York. The overnight high recorded was at 1.0736 in choppy trade.

AUD/USD – Slip sliding away, the Aussie Battler was hammered lower with the build in risk aversion, broad-based US Dollar strength and weaker Asian and EMFX weighing on the antipodean currency. Overnight, the Australian Dollar plunged to a low at 0.6676 before rallying to settle at 0.6705 in late New York.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen the Greenback ratcheted higher to finish at 137.70, up 1.66%. Despite the risk-off environment, the USD/JPY lifted with the rise in the 2-year treasury bond yield to 4.245 (4.21%). While the rest of the world’s central banks are hiking interest rates, the Bank of Japan has kept its dovish stance, which weighed on the Yen.

On the Lookout:

The week ends with a busy economic calendar, which kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s Business NZ Manufacturing Index, down to 47.4 from a previous 49.1. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed.

Australia followed with its December Flash Manufacturing PMI which eased to 50.4 from 51.3, and forecasts at 51. Australia’s December Global Services PMI fell to 46.9 from 47.6, and lower than expectations at 48.0. The Aussie (AUD/USD) was unchanged, at 0.6703.

Japan follows with its Jibun Bank December Manufacturing PMI (f/c 49.6 from 49.0 – ACY Finlogix), Japanese Jibun Bank December Services PMI (f/c 50.6 from 50.3 – ACY Finlogix).

The UK releases its GFK Consumer Confidence for December (f/c -43 from -44 – ACY Finlogix), UK November Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.6%; y/y f/c -5.6% from -6.1% - ACY Finlogix), UK November Core Retail Sales (excluding fuel, m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.3%, y/y f/c -5.8% from -6.7% - ACY Finlogix).

France releases its December Flash Manufacturing PMI (f/c 48.2 from 48.3 – ACY Finlogix), French December Services PMI (f/c 49.1 from 49.3). Germany follows with its December Flash Manufacturing PMI (f/c 46.3 from 46.2), German December Flash Services PMI (f/c 46.3 from 46.1 – ACY Finlogix).

The UK releases its December Global Manufacturing PMI (f/c 46.3 from 46.5 – ACY Finlogix), UK December Services PMI (f/c 48.5 from 48.8 – ACY Finlogix).

Italy releases its November Inflation Rate (y/y f/c 11.8% from 11.8% - ACY Finlogix).

Canada kicks off North America with its October Wholesale Sales report (f/c 1.3% from 0.1% - ACY Finlogix), Canadian New Housing Price Index (m/m f/c -0.3% from -0.2%; y/y f/c 4.0% from 5.1%).

The US rounds up today’s releases with its December Manufacturing PMI (f/c 47.7 from 47.7 – ACY Finlogix), and US December Services PMI (f/c 46.8 from 46.2 – ACY Finlogix).

Trading Perspective:

After falling for most of the week, the Dollar bounced back against all its Rivals to varying degrees.

The DXY, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, soared 0.86% to 104.15 (103.20 yesterday).

Hawkish rhetoric from Jerome Powell amidst fears of a recession saw the two against 10-year bond yield inversion widen.

A negative sloping curve suggests a slowdown and economic recession.

The US currency benefitted from its haven status as other global central banks (BOE, ECB, SNB) lifted interest rates. Global equities slid.

We are also entering the “silly season” where liquidity dries up heading into the Christmas and New Year period.

Volatility picked up considerably this week and this is evidenced by the spreads between lows and highs in FX.

Expect more of this to happen today and in the weeks ahead.

Time to stay nimble and flexible, keep the powder dry.

This should be positive overall for the US currency.

AUD/USD – The Aussie plunged over 2% to finish at 0.6705 from 0.6863 yesterday. Overnight low traded was at 0.6676, which puts today’s immediate support at 0.6675. The next support level lies at 0.6645 and 0.6615. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 0.6745, 0.6775 and 0.6825. Yesterday’s weaker than expected Chinese economic data also weighed on the Aussie. Look for another choppy day with a likely range in the AUD/USD pair between 0.6650-0.6820. While the Aussie looks heavy, best strategy is to trade the range.

GBP/USD – Sterling was pounded against the overall stronger Greenback as well as rising risk aversion. Overnight the GBP/USD pair traded to a low at 1.2156 before rebounding to close at 1.2193 (1.2430 open). On the day, look for immediate support at 1.2160 followed by 1.2130 and 1.2100. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 1.2230, 1.2280, 1.2320 and 1.2380. With the silly season of liquidity approaching, be nimble and trade the range.

EUR/USD – The Euro also eased after several days of edging higher on consolidation. The shared currency closed at 1.0636 from yesterday’s open at 1.3686. For today look for immediate resistance at 1.0680 followed by 1.0730. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 1.0600, 1.0570 and 1.0520. Look for more choppy trading in the EUR/USD pair, likely between 1.0580-1.0680. Trade the range.

USD/JPY – The Greenback rocketed higher against the Japanese currency to finish up 1.66% at 137.70 (135.45 yesterday). With the Bank of Japan seen as unlikely to change its ultra- dovish stance on interest rates, the USD/JPY will stay bid. On the day, look for immediate resistance at 138.00 and 138.30 to cap. Immediate support meantime is found at 137.40, 137.10, 136.80 and 136.50. Look for another roller coaster ride in this currency pair, likely range today, 136.70-138.20. Trade the range, nice and wide.

Happy Friday and trading all, be nimble and quick. A top weekend as well.

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.