Yesterday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision was relatively hawkish.
The Fed raised the rates by 25bp, as broadly priced in, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that there would be another 25bp hike on the wire before this tightening cycle ends. That was hawkish.
The Fed confirmed that the Quantitative Tightening (QT) is up and running at the speed of $95bn per month.
The latest dot plot was unchanged with most members expecting the Fed rate to reach 5.10%. That would’ve been interpreted as being dovish if the meeting took place two weeks ago, before the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) debacle – when Powell was still hinting that the Fed would speed up rate hikes to abate inflation.
Now, it’s not even sure that there would be another rate hike.
The Fed’s policy no longer depends on inflation only, it also depends on how the latest bank stress will impact credit availability. As Powell says, a decent ‘credit tightening from baking troubles’ in a way ‘substitutes for rate hikes’.
And uncertainty regarding a potential credit tightening brings confusion on the table regarding the Fed policy.
For equity traders, the combination of a 25bp hike, the hint of another 25bp, and the risk of credit tightening was too much to cheer. The S&P500 lost 1.65%.
But, on the bonds front, the perception of the latest Fed decision was different. The US 2-year yield fell despite Powell insisting that the tightening may not be over due to ‘inflation still running too hot’.
Moreover, the markets went on pricing a 100bp cut for the year end. The gap between the dot plot and market pricing widened, yet again, raising, one more time, the credibility issues that Powell is encountering right now.
And activity on Fed funds futures tells that the chance of another 25bp hike is no more than 35% in the wake of Powell’s comments.
In other words, bond traders don’t believe Powell. And Powell’s job has just gotten more complicated with financial stress joining the inflation headache.
The US dollar index fell after the FOMC decision yesterday, along with the yields.
US futures are in the positive at the time of writing. It is well possible that the post-FOMC equity selloff quickly reverses, at falling yields are supportive of equity valuations – if financial stress is contained and economic data is not too bad.
ECB, BoE expectations remain hawkish
The dollar’s sharp fall led to a strong rally in the EURUSD yesterday. The pair traded past the 1.0910 level as a couple of hours before the Fed decision and Powell’s speech, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde repeated that the ECB will keep a ‘robust’ approach to respond to inflation risks, and that the 2% inflation target is non-negotiable.
Oh, how the tables turned
This year, we are faced with a decidedly hawkish ECB and a weakened Fed. And the sufficiently hawkish ECB and softening Fed expectations hint that the EURUSD has potential to extend gains above the 1.10 mark in the coming months. The 1.1275 is now a reasonable target for the bulls.
Across the Channel, Cable also rallied yesterday. It rallied because the latest inflation report from the UK was a shocker. The headline inflation unexpectedly ticked above the 10% mark, as food prices rose 18% last month. But core inflation, which doesn’t take into account food and energy prices, unexpectedly rose as well, and sat above the 6% level, again.
The latest set of CPI figures threw Mr. Bailey’s prediction of a ‘sharp fall’ in inflation under the bus.
And because inflation won’t ease by itself, it is almost certain that the Bank of England (BoE) will hike its own policy rate by 25bp when it meets today.
Cable is preparing to test the January highs as the softening Fed expectations due to bank stress and hawkish BoE expectations due to high inflation hint that the pair could continue its advance to 1.25 in the continuation of the actual positive trend.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
Ford (F) Stock News and Forecast: $3 billion EV loss leads shares to advance
Ford (F) stock is demonstrating on Thursday exactly why automotive C suites are pivoting to electric vehicles. It is not because of the environment or due to easy profits. It is because the market likes it.