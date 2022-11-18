There’s been a lot of back and forth when it comes to Fed rhetoric, though for the most part, that rhetoric has been hawkish. Fed Bullard was the latest hawk to flex his views, after invoking the Taylor Rule, saying rates belonged between 5-7%.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.