Equities fell and bond yields rose, as the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) fears resurfaced before Wednesday’s FOMC decision.

The Fed starts its two-day meeting, and could call the end of the aggressive rate tightening and signal slower rate hikes to enter the final phase of policy tightening, before pausing. But the Fed will not want to throw the foundation of a market rally, which could play against its fight against inflation.

In the Eurozone, inflation hit a record high of 10.7% in October, versus 10.2% expected by analysts, and the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Christine Lagarde said that inflation came from nowhere, ignoring a decade-and-a-half of aggressive bond buying that threw the foundations of the present spike in inflation, boosted by the pandemic, the war and a global energy crisis.

The Eurozone yields spiked on expectation that higher inflation would mean higher ECB rate hikes in the future. But the euro didn’t gain, as currency traders priced in the rising recession fears that come along with the higher interest rates.

In Australia, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the interest rates by 25bp as expected and said there will be more rate hikes.

In Switzerland, the Swiss National Bank announced a 142 billion franc loss in the first nine months of the year; melting currency valuations, especially the melting euro, was to blame.

In precious metals, gold remains under pressure. The $1615 is the next important support. If the US dollar strengthens as a result of a sufficiently hawkish Fed statement this week, gold bears could pull out the $1615 support and tip a toe into the $1500s for the first time since April 2020.