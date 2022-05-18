The US equity markets rallied yesterday after taking over a positive session from the Europeans. However, the US retail sales data didn’t necessarily hint at slowing spending, and Jerome Powell didn’t say things that investors would normally like to hear.

Powell’s words didn’t hit the investor appetite immediate, but mixed activity in US futures hint that appetite may not remain as strong in the coming sessions.

In the FX, the US dollar eased from two-decade highs. The EURUSD rebounded past 1.05 and Cable traded past 1.24. Yet, prospects of higher US rates, and the positive divergence between the Fed and other central banks should prevent the dollar from falling significantly.

Eurozone’s final inflation data is due today, and should confirm a rise to 7.5% in April, an eye-watering number which should keep the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks and the euro bulls alert, and help the single currency consolidate its latest gains against the US dollar.

Gold trades around the $1800 mark and crude oil bumps into solid top sellers approaching above the $115pb.

On the earnings front, the US retailers reveal mixed earnings but they all agree on one thing: inflation impacts activity.