Risk appetite wanes as the US 10-year yield stretches above the 3% psychological mark. The US stock indices failed to extend gains on Monday, as Friday’s strong jobs report ruled out the expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would slow tightening as a result of heavier pressure on the economy. But the US 10-year may not push significantly above the 3% level!

Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the interest rates by 50bps to 0.85% while analysts were expecting an increase to 0.60%, and the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to deliver a hawkish policy stance on Thursday’s meeting.

Oil extended rally, Bitcoin tumbled more than 6% to below the $30K mark, as gold slipped below its 200-DMA on the back of higher US yields.

On the individual stocks front, Amazon jumped after the 20-to-1 stock split, Apple recorded limited gains after the new product unveil and Twitter slipped below $40 a share on rising concerns that Elon Musk may not buy Twitter, after all.