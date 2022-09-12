US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a short, stark message at last month’s Jackson hole Economic Symposium. His comments triggered a dramatic stock market sell-off that continued into September, leaving investors on edge. Mr Powell made it clear that the Federal Reserve will raise rates as much as needed to bring inflation under control and push it back down to its 2% target. This would happen even in the face of slowing economic growth and rising unemployment, even though this path would "bring some pain to households and businesses." He also warned that rates could remain high for some time noting: “The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."

Who cares about slowing growth?

Prior to Mr Powell’s speech, the markets were pricing in a terminal rate of 3.75-4.0%, which would probably be hit by year-end. The Fed has always said it wanted to ‘front-load’ on rate hikes. The market then expected a swift reduction in rates thereafter. This was on the basis that the US central bank would act quickly to avoid growth slowing so rapidly that the US went into recession. Both Jerome Powell and his colleague Loretta Mester suggested that rates could stay elevated, with no cut likely next year. But the country has just recorded two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, so it’s technically in a recession by the most basic of measures. But the Federal Reserve, as well as the Biden administration, won’t accept this. They will wait until the National Bureau of Economic Research decides if recession conditions have been met ‘officially’, in the hope that other factors, such as low unemployment, will mitigate against. Either way, it’s of little use to traders as the markets are already pricing it in.

What about unemployment?

There’s no doubt that employment has been a positive feature of the US (and UK) economy. Last month we had a very strong Non-Farm Payroll report which showed that the US had made back all the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic. On top of that the Unemployment Rate is now back to levels last seen in 2019, when it hit a 50-year low. Some economists are making observations about how the numbers are calculated, about how many US citizens have become self-employed, or have retired early, or are no longer looking for work. But the data is the data, and that’s what we need to concentrate on. And there are some warning signs.

Cracks appearing

The first is that Weekly Jobless Claims have been creeping up. From a peak of 6.6 million in April 2020, claims fell back below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000. Earlier this year they even fell below 200,000 for several consecutive weeks. But the jobless numbers have been picking up steadily since June. In addition, there have been worrying signs coming from the ADP private payroll numbers. These have come in well below expectations for the last two months. While the government’s Non-Farm Payroll data hasn’t reflected this so far, it’s worth keeping an eye on. A few big downside surprises to the official payroll numbers would complicate matters for the Fed.

Draining liquidity

Bear in mind that the Fed is also reducing its balance sheet. This soared from $4.2 trillion to nearly $9 trillion in just two years as the central bank responded to the pandemic. The Fed has been reducing this at $50 billion per month since June, but this has just risen to $95 trillion per month. This drains money from the financial system, just as borrowing costs are rising sharply. This is already showing up in the housing market where mortgage demand has slowed sharply. Recent data showed that mortgage applications were 23% lower than the same week one year ago, while the refinance share of mortgage activity fell to 30.3% of total applications from about 66% a year ago. The last time the Fed reduced its balance sheet while simultaneously raising rates ended in a 20% slump in the S&P 500 over the last three months of 2018. The stock market sell-off led to a sudden change of heart from the Federal Reserve, who halted monetary tightening in early 2019, and then started cutting rates that summer. This time round investors expected the Fed to respond in a similar fashion as stock markets came under selling pressure. But Powell’s recent speech suggests the Fed has little concern about the stock market – at least in the short term.