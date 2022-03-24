Outlook: It’s a full US calendar today, including jobless claims, durables, the flash PMI and the Kansas City Fed index. Several Fed govs speak again today, with the message becoming clearer that the May FOMC will deliver 50 bp.

The governors are not required to consult one another and each is free to express his own views, but it does look like perhaps this time there is a little messaging going on behind the scenes. Fed funds futures for the May meeting have a 68.3% probability of 50 bp. Overall for the rest of the year, the market has a plurality (44.5%) favoring 225-250 bp, or a gain of 200. (It was 1.8% only a month ago.) Divide by 25 bp and it would take 8 meetings to get there –but there are only 6 to go. Hence the expectation of not one, but two 50 bp hikes, and at least one of them front-loaded to May.

The FX market is squirrelly, to say the least. The yen keeps getting softer by the minute and old-timers are remembering lines in the sand up around various round numbers like 122.50 and 125. This is not to say the BoJ is about to intervene or even jawbone, because a soft yen is nice for exports, but the dollar/yen is getting stretched to the breaking point over the past three weeks. Besides, the Japanese economy is not so bad and might even be getting a little actual inflation. In any case, it’s a paragon of virtuous stability, and we lack that elsewhere.

One notable thing about the US economy is the flood of sarcastic, disrespectful criticisms of the Fed. Maybe it’s just that we see so many private newsletters, because the financial press is more polite. For example, yesterday’s new home sales fell 2% m/m after having fallen 8.4% (revised) the month before. Now that mortgage rates are going up and building supplies cost the moon, the outlook for starts and new home construction is pretty grim. Some analysts go so far as to say this is symbolic of carnage to come.

WolfStreet writes “The inventory of new single-family houses for sale rose to 407,000 houses in February (seasonally adjusted), the largest unsold inventory since August 2008, up by 40% from a year ago. This represents 6.3 months of supply at the current rate of sales, according to data from the Census Bureau today.”

In addition, “The median price of single-family houses sold, having apparently hit some kind of ceiling last year, fell to $400,600 in February, down about 7% from the peak in November 2021 ($430,300), having now bounced up and down in the same range since July 2021 ($406,000). This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 10.7%, from the year-over-year gains of 20% to 24% that had raged last year through November.” Homebuilder stocks tanked (in an already forming trend).

This is just one example of terrible, awful data just about everywhere—housing, supply constraints, savings rates, and on and on—with a surplus of factors at their worst in decades. But all this as though the pandemic didn’t happen and everything is the Fed’s fault. What is the Fed’s fault is denying inflation was more than transitory for so long. It got behind the curve, if there can be a curve with all that QE, but in its defense, we didn’t get out of the summer Third Wave of Omicron until October and the Fed got going in December, so the lag is under two months, if we want to be fair.

Are the private newsletters making a mountain out of a molehill? Yes, in the sense that the US economy is very complex and has thousands of moving parts. Some sectors are seriously screwed up, like housing, not least because of the supply chain issues but also some demographics. The housing shortage has been around longer than QE.

While other central banks are leading the Fed (Norway) and some are keeping up and a jump or two ahead (Mexico, Brazil), the Fed is still the leader. We are surprised the BoE is not being perceived as in the same lane as the Fed…. In the medium term, by which we mean 2-3 months, the dollar “should” retain its firmness and perhaps gain a bit.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

